Trump Says Abbott Will Be Considered As Running Mate

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump talks with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott during a visit to the U.S.-Mexico border, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Eagle Pass, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

During his visit to the border Thursday, former President Donald Trump said he would “absolutely” consider Governor Greg Abbott for his running mate.

Trump says Abbott’s response to the border crisis puts him on the short list of potential candidates. Trump and Abbott do not always see eye-to-eye.

During Ken Paxton’s impeachment last year, Trump took to his social media site to criticize the Governor for not being involved enough in the case. Abbot endorsed Trump for the 2024 nomination last year.

