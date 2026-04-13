A blockade of the Strait of Hormuz has begun. The U.S. military said it will be blocking all of Iran’s port and coastal areas, but is allowing ships to pass through the waterway if they are traveling between non-Iranian ports. It comes after talks in Pakistan between the U.S. and Iran ended without a deal.

In a post on Truth social today, President Trump said if any of Iran’s attack ships come close to the blockade, they will be eliminated immediately. Meanwhile, Iran is accusing the U.S. of piracy and said its ports are “for everyone or for no one.”