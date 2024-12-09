Trump Says Children Born In U.S. Could Be Deported

FILE - Migrants wait to be processed by the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol after they crossed the Rio Grande and entered the U.S. from Mexico, Oct. 19, 2023, in Eagle Pass, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

FILE - Migrants wait to be processed by the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol after they crossed the Rio Grande and entered the U.S. from Mexico, Oct. 19, 2023, in Eagle Pass, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

President-elect Trump says children born in the U.S. could be deported if their parents are in the country illegally.

In an interview with NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Trump said he doesn’t want to break up families, and so children may have to leave alongside their undocumented parents once he takes office.

Trump also reaffirmed his commitment to ending birthright citizenship. He also appeared to say his administration’s deportation efforts would go well beyond undocumented immigrants convicted of crimes, and target others as well.