Trump Says CNN Desperate For Ratings

Former President Trump says CNN made him an offer he couldn’t refuse, as he gets set to sit down for a live town hall event on the network. CNN says the offer they made was an opportunity for Trump to connect with New Hampshire voters. He posted on social media that CNN is desperate to get those “fantastic” Trump ratings once again.

Addressing some criticism for providing the former President a platform, the head of CNN parent company Warner Brothers Discovery said that the nation is divided and “we need to hear both voices.”

Tonight’s event is scheduled to air at 9 p.m. Eastern and comes just one day after jurors in New York found Trump liable for sexually abusing and later defaming writer E. Jean Carroll. He was not found liable of rape.