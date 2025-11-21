President Donald Trump and New York City’s Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani met Friday at the White House and focused more on their shared goals rather than their combustible differences.

The president has previously said Mamdani is a “100% Communist Lunatic” and a “total nut job.” Mamdani has called Trump’s administration “authoritarian” and described himself as “Donald Trump’s worst nightmare.”

At their first-ever meeting they discussed housing affordability and the cost of groceries and utilities, as Mamdani successfully used frustration over inflation to get elected, just as the president did in the 2024 election.

“I think he is going to surprise some conservative people, actually,” said Trump.Asked if he’d be comfortable living in the city under the incoming mayor, the president said: “I really would, especially after the meeting.”