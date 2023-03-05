Trump Says He Won’t Drop Out Of 2024 Race Even If Indicted

FILE - Former President Donald Trump announces a third run for president at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla., Nov. 15, 2022. Trump has told a conference of orthodox Jews that he is their "best ally" without addressing his widely criticized meal with a white nationalist and a rapper who has spewed antisemitic conspiracies. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, File)

Former President Trump says he won’t drop out of the 2024 presidential race even if he’s indicted on state or federal charges. He made the comment responding to a reporter’s question at Saturday’s Conservative Political Action Conference in the Washington, DC area.

Trump said, “Absolutely, I won’t even think about leaving.” He added that it might even help his poll numbers, but it would be very bad for America. The former President is the focus of several state and federal investigations involving efforts to overturn the 2020 election, his handling of classified information and financial dealings.