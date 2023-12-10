Trump Says He Won’t Testify In Civil Fraud Trial Monday

Former President Trump now says he won’t testify in his fraud trial in New York tomorrow. Trump posted his decision on Truth Social today, adding he has already previously testified.

Trump was set to make his second appearance on the witness stand to be questioned by his own attorneys as the final witness for the defense.

The office of New York Attorney General Letitia James filed a 250-million-dollar lawsuit against the Trump family and the Trump Organization for allegedly inflating financial statements by billions of dollars in an effort to receive more favorable loans.