President Donald Trump, center, walks from Air Force Force One after landing at the Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base in New Orleans, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, ahead of the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)

President Trump is ready to ditch paper straws. Trump posted on Truth Social Friday that he plans to sign an executive order sometime this week to undo a Biden-era plan to phase out plastic straws in favor of paper ones.

The Biden administration ordered a phaseout of single-use plastic from the federal government’s food service operations, packaging and events by 2027, and from all other federal operations by 2035. Trump’s post didn’t address other single-use plastic goods.