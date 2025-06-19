Trump Says He’s Still Undecided On Potential Iran Strikes

Damage to the Weizmann Institute of Science from an Iranian missile strike in Rehovot, Thursday, June 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)

President Trump apparently remains undecided when it comes to U.S. offensive strikes against Iran. Following another meeting with his national security team, Trump indicated he’ll hold off on making a decision until “one second before it’s due.”

Trump huddled with his advisers Wednesday, weighing next steps in the Iran-Israel conflict. He again said Iran should have made a nuclear deal with the U.S. before Israel first struck almost a week ago.

Trump indicated that he may meet with Iranian leaders at the White House, adding “We’ll see what happens.”