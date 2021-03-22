Trump Says Illegal Immigrants Destroying U.S.

Former President Trump says ongoing rush of illegal immigrants is “destroying our country.” Trump told Fox News Monday the Biden administration should never have halted work on the wall and DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas should step down. He called it “very easy” to shut down the border and end the surge, while adding that President Biden’s policies are causing death and tragedy.

He said Biden ruined what he claims was “the most secure border ever.” The former President is also worried Biden is halting free speech.