President Trump is warning of a possible major escalation in the war in Iran. In an interview with Fox News Sunday, the president said that if Iran “doesn’t make a deal fast,” he’s considering “blowing everything up and taking over the oil.”

Earlier in the day, Trump wrote on Truth Social that Iran would be “living in hell” if the Strait of Hormuz remains closed, adding that “Tuesday will be power plant day, and bridge day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran.”

Trump has scheduled a news conference for 1 p.m. Eastern today at the White House to address the latest developments in the conflict.