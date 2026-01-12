WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump said Monday that Iran’s trade partners will face 25% tariffs from the United States as he looks to pressure Tehran over its violent protest crackdown that’s left nearly 600 dead across the country.

The U.S. president has repeatedly threatened Tehran with U.S. military action, if his administration found the Islamic Republic was using deadly force against antigovernment protesters. It’s a redline that Trump says he believes Iran is “starting to cross” and has left him and his national security team weighing “very strong options.”

Trump announced the tariffs in a social media posting, saying they would be “effective immediately.”

China, Brazil, Turkey and Russia are among economies that do business with Tehran.