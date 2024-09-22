Trump Says It’s Unlikely He’ll Run Again If He Loses In November

Former President Trump says he doesn’t think he would run for office again if he loses in November. Trump made the comment during an interview Sunday on the weekly news show “Full Measure.” He added, “I think hopefully we’re going to be successful.”

When asked about the possibility of appointing Tulsi Gabbard, Elon Musk or Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. to Cabinet positions if he wins, Trump said it’s “too early” yet, but did not rule anyone out. The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.