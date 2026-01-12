President Trump says the U.S. is considering “strong options” on Iran as protests continue. Trump was asked Sunday on Air Force One if Iran was crossing a red line, saying that he felt like they were starting to, and that there were “some people killed that aren’t supposed to be killed.” He went on to say the U.S. is looking into some strong options, and will make a decision, while adding Iranian leaders called him on Saturday wanting to negotiate.

Roughly 600 people are estimated to have died during protests in Iran that began over economic grievances, but have morphed into the biggest anti-government demonstrations in years.

Meanwhile, an investigation is underway after a man driving a U-Haul truck slammed into a group of demonstrators in Los Angeles who were out supporting the anti-regime actions in Iran yesterday.