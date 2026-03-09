President Trump says the U.S. is “nowhere near” putting boots on the ground in Iran. He made the comment to the New York Post Monday as military operations in Iran hit the ten day mark.

On Saturday, he told reporters on Air Force One that it would have to be or a “very good reason” for him to send U.S. troops to Iran. Seven U.S. service members have been killed so far since the start of Operation Epic Fury.

Twenty-six-year-old Army Sergeant Benjamin Pennington of Kentucky died Sunday, a week after being injured at Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia.