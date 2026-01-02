President Trump says the U.S. will get involved if Iran kills peaceful protesters during the current economic unrest. Trump was up posting on Truth Social early Friday, and said the U.S. is “locked and loaded and ready to go” if peaceful protesters die, and “will come to their rescue.”

Senior Iranian officials quickly responded, and warned that U.S. intervention would spark chaos in the region and be met with a firm response.

Protesters have been filling the streets of Tehran since Sunday, when Iran’s currency hit a record low, with some calling for regime change.