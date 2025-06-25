Trump Says US And Iranian Officials Will Talk Next Week As Ceasefire Holds

The fragile ceasefire between Israel and Iran appeared to be holding on Wednesday while U.S. President Donald Trump said that U.S. and Iranian officials will talk next week.

Trump, who helped negotiate the ceasefire that took hold Tuesday on the 12th day of the war, told reporters at a NATO summit that he wasn’t particularly interested in restarting negotiations with Iran, insisting that U.S. strikes had destroyed its nuclear program.

However, Iran has insisted it will not give up its nuclear program and its parliament agreed to fast-track a proposal that would effectively stop the country’s cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency. Iran also has not acknowledged any talks taking place next week, and an Iranian official questioned whether the United States could be trusted after its weekend attack on Iranian nuclear sites.

Meanwhile, an Israeli military official said seven Israeli soldiers were killed Tuesday in the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis when their armored vehicle was struck by an explosive. The announcement comes a day after witnesses and hospitals in Gaza said Israeli forces and drones opened fire toward hundreds of Palestinians waiting for aid, killing at least 44.