Trump Says US ‘in decline’; Biden Has His Own Dire Warning

(AP) — Former President Donald Trump is predicting America’s destruction if his fellow Republicans don’t deliver a massive electoral wave on Tuesday. Democrats, led by President Joe Biden and two former presidents, are warning that abortion rights, Social Security and even democracy itself are at stake. Their dire closing messages came Saturday in battleground Pennsylvania during the final weekend of the 2022 midterm elections. On Sunday, Biden is set to campaign in suburban New York, while Trump is heading to Florida. Polls across America will close on Tuesday, but more than 39 million people have already voted.