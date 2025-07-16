Trump Scolds Some Republicans Over Epstein Investigation

(Washington, DC) — President Trump says people are wasting time on what he calls the “Epstein hoax.” Trump spoke to reporters Wednesday in the Oval Office, and was asked about the contentious DOJ investigation into the late sex offender. Trump says he was surprised some Republicans “got duped” and followed the Democratic playbook of going after him with false stories, like the “Russia hoax.” The President again stood by Attorney General Pam Bondi, saying she only released what she thought is “credible” from the Epstein files.