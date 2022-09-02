Trump Search Inventory Reveals New Details From FBI Seizure

A page from a FBI property list of items seized from former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate and made public by the Department of Justice, are photographed Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. FBI agents who searched the home found empty folders marked with classified banners. The inventory reveals in general terms the contents of the 33 boxes taken during the Aug. 8 search. (AP Photo/Jon Elswick)

(AP) — FBI agents who searched former President Donald Trump’s Florida home last month found top secret records in an office and storage room along with folders with classified banners on them but nothing inside. Also more than 10,000 government records without any classification markings at all. That’s according to a more detailed inventory of the seized material made public by the Justice Department on Friday. The inventory reveals in general terms the contents of 33 boxes taken from Mar-a-Lago during the Aug. 8 search. It shows the extent to which newspapers, magazines and other items were mixed among documents that investigators say were marked as classified, including at the top-secret level.