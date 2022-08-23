Trump Seeks Special Master To Review Mar-a-Lago Documents

Law enforcement stands outside of the Paul G. Rogers Federal Courthouse, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in West Palm Beach, Fla. Attorneys for the nation's largest media companies are presenting their case before a federal magistrate judge to make public the affidavit supporting the warrant that allowed FBI agents to search former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

(AP) — Lawyers for former President Donald Trump have asked a federal judge to prevent the FBI from continuing to review documents recovered from his Florida estate until a neutral special master can be appointed. The attorneys asserted Monday in a court filing, their first since the FBI search of Mar-a-Lago two weeks ago, that the sets of documents taken from the residence were “presumptively” covered by executive privilege. They say the matter has captured the attention of the American public and safeguards are needed to protect Trump’s constitutional rights. The filing casts the August 8 search as a “shockingly aggressive move.”