File photo: This combination of photos shows Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump, left, and President Joe Biden during a presidential debate hosted by CNN, Thursday, June 27, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Former President Trump is seeing a bump in the polls following last week’s debate.

The USA Today-Suffolk University poll shows Trump with 41-percent of support from voters compared to 38-percent for President Biden. That’s a slight increase from a similar poll in May that had the candidates even at 37-percent each.

The survey comes after Biden’s underwhelming debate performance last week, in which he struggled at times to make clear statements on his positions.