Trump Set To Give 2nd Deposition In New York Fraud Lawsuit

(AP) — Former President Donald Trump is expected to visit the offices of New York’s attorney general for his second deposition in a legal battle over his company’s business practices. The Republican was scheduled to meet Thursday with lawyers for Attorney General Letitia James, who sued Trump last year. Her lawsuit claims Trump misled banks and others about the value of his assets. Trump and his lawyers say the Democrat’s lawsuit against him is politically motivated. Trump met once previously with James’ lawyers, but refused to answer questions, invoking his Fifth Amendment protection against self-incrimination. The lawsuit is unrelated to the felony criminal charges filed against Trump last week by the Manhattan district attorney.