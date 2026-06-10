A bill to fund immigration enforcement has been signed by President Trump. Speaking from the Oval Office, the president said it will give ICE and Border Patrol the resources they need to keep America safe.

The measure was approved in a House vote Tuesday. The measure funds ICE and Border Patrol through the end of Trump’s term. It includes 38-billion dollars for ICE, and 26-billion for Border Patrol.

The bill’s passage comes after a government shutdown, and weeks of delays before it finally cleared the Senate last week.