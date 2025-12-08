President Trump is criticizing Texas Congressman Henry Cuellar for deciding to run for re-election as a Democrat. The President blasted the Laredo congressman on social media yesterday, saying Cuellar was showing a lack of loyalty. Cuellar and his wife Imelda were indicted on federal charges last year, but Trump issued a pardon to the congressman and his wife last week. Cuellar defended his decision to remain a Democrat yesterday, saying he plans to continue to work with the President wherever they can find common ground.

McAllen Nightclub Closes After Judge Grants Restraining Order

Previous article

Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett Is Running For The US Senate In Texas. Allred To Seek House Seat

Next article

You may also like

More in NATIONAL