President Trump is criticizing Texas Congressman Henry Cuellar for deciding to run for re-election as a Democrat. The President blasted the Laredo congressman on social media yesterday, saying Cuellar was showing a lack of loyalty. Cuellar and his wife Imelda were indicted on federal charges last year, but Trump issued a pardon to the congressman and his wife last week. Cuellar defended his decision to remain a Democrat yesterday, saying he plans to continue to work with the President wherever they can find common ground.