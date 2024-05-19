Trump Speaks At NRA Forum

Former President Trump visited Dallas where he spoke at the annual National Rifle Association Leadership Forum on Saturday. The chairman of the NRA gave him their official endorsement, and Trump thanked the association for their continued support.

Trump told the crowd that gun owners need to get out and vote this year, saying this election will be the most important in the history of our country. He said the survival of the second amendment will be on the ballot, and claimed President Biden has put gun rights under siege. He also criticized Biden’s immigration and economic policies, saying they destroyed America.