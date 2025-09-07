President Trump says he’s ready to move to the second phase of sanctions on Russia.

Trump made the comment while speaking to reporters on the White House lawn earlier today. It comes after Russia launched a massive air attack on Ukraine ovenight, which killed at least four people and more than 20 others injured.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a post on X that “such killings now, when real diplomacy could have already begun long ago, are a deliberate crime and a prolongation of the war.”