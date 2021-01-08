TEXAS

Trump Supporters, Other Passengers In Shouting Bout On Plane

By 65 views
0
FILE - (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

(AP) — Supporters of President Donald Trump got into a angry shouting match with other passengers on a Washington-bound American Airlines plane after they projected a “Trump 2020” logo on the cabin ceiling and walls.

The Trump supporters said a passenger threatened to kill them, and there was yelling back and forth. A flight attendant intervened, telling one passenger in the aisle to sit down.

The incident occurred Tuesday night after American’s flight 1291 from Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport landed at Dulles International Airport outside Washington, D.C., and was taxiing to the gate.

U.S. Tops 4,000 Daily Deaths From Coronavirus For 1st Time

Previous article

House Democrats Discussing Swift Action To Impeach Trump

Next article

You may also like

More in TEXAS