Trump Supporters’ Threats To Judge Spur Democracy Concerns

FILE - The FBI's unsealed search warrant for former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla., is photographed Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Jon Elswick, File)

FILE - The FBI's unsealed search warrant for former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla., is photographed Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Jon Elswick, File)

(AP) — Threats against the judge who approved the search warrant for former President Donald Trump’s Florida resort are the latest sign of a judiciary branch in the political crosshairs. Legal experts say that’s a worrying sign for the rule of law and the future of democracy in the United States.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart has been targeted online by Trump supporters who’ve published his address and unleashed antisemitic vitriol against him.

Judicial groups say the situation shows Congress must approve legislation providing greater protection for judges in today’s polarized environment.