Trump Takes Executive Action to Extend Offshore Drilling Moratorium

President Trump is signing an executive action to extend the moratorium on offshore drilling on Florida’s gulf coast by another ten years. Speaking at an event in Florida, Trump said he is also expanding it to include the Atlantic coast of Florida as well as the coasts of Georgia and South Carolina.

President Trump said his administration has been focused on delivering results, and claimed that because of his actions, America has the “cleanest air” in over 40 years. He criticized Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s environmental plan, saying it would “destroy American’s middle class” and would give a free pass to the world’s worst foreign polluters such as China, Russia and India.