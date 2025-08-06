FILE - Audrey Strauss, acting U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, points to a photo of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, during a news conference in New York on July 2, 2020. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

(Bryan, TX) — The White House is facing questions over the transfer of Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell from a Florida lockup to a minimum-security federal prison camp in Texas.

President Trump denies any involvement, saying he didn’t know anything about it before the fact. The House Oversight Committee issued subpoenas this week to six former attorneys general, two former FBI directors, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and former President Bill Clinton. They call for the DOJ to provide any Epstein files in its possession.