President Donald Trump participates in a round of golf at the Trump National Golf Course on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Sterling, Va. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

President Trump is not ready to concede the election despite NBC projecting Joe Biden will win the presidential race.

In a statement, Trump said the election is far from over. He claims Biden is falsely posing as the winner and his media allies are helping him.

Pennsylvania’s 20 electoral votes gave Biden the 270 needed to win the presidency but the Trump campaign claims legal observers in the state were not given meaningful access to watch the counting process.