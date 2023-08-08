Trump Team Responds To Motion For Protective Order

Former President Trump is fighting to prevent a protective order from being issued in his election interference case.

The Department of Justice filed for the order, asking the judge to place some limits on Trump’s speech about the case, after the former President posted, “If you go after me, I’m coming after you.”

Trump’s lawyers claim such a move would violate the First Amendment, adding that politicians are already using his case to raise money. They added the assertion that President Biden is capitalizing on this latest indictment after posting a video of himself sipping coffee from a “Dark Brandon” mug hours before Trump’s arraignment last week.

The “Dark Brandon” meme is meant to capitalize on Biden’s achievements. The judge in the case is expected to decide soon.