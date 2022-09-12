Trump Team Takes Aim At Records Probe; Calls It ‘misguided’

(AP) — Donald Trump’s lawyers dismissed as a “storage dispute” the former president’s retention of top-secret documents at his Florida home and urged a judge Monday to keep in place a directive that temporarily halted key aspects of the Justice Department’s criminal probe.

The Trump team also said it opposed the candidates the Justice Department proposed for an independent arbiter who is to be tasked with reviewing the documents seized during the FBI’s search of Mar-a-Lago last month. That move sets the stage for possible further delays to the investigation. U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon last week granted the Trump team’s request for the appointment of an independent arbiter to review records seized by the FBI.