Trump : The Key To Republican Success Is More Trumpism

FILE - In this Monday, Oct. 23, 2017 file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during a joint statement with Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington. Former President Donald Trump plans to affirm his commitment to the Republican Party — and raise the possibility that someone else will be the GOP's next presidential nominee — in a closed-door speech to donors Saturday night, April 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

(AP) — Former President Donald Trump has used a closed-door speech at his resort in Palm Beach, Florida, to reinforce his commitment to the Republican Party. And he’s casting his populist polices and attack-dog politics as the key to future GOP success. That’s according to prepared remarks of Saturday night’s address to donors. His appearance comes as Republican officials try to play down an internal feud over Trump’s role in the party, his commitment to GOP fundraising and his plans for 2024. While Trump’s advisers report he will emphasize party unity, he rarely sticks to script.