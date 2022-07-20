Trump The Latest To Say He Wants Secret Service Records

Former President Trump is the latest person to say he wants records from the Secret Service.

On his social media platform Truth Social, Trump said he wants them “far more than the Unselect Committee of political Hacks and Thugs.” He said a story about him “choking a big and strong Secret Service agent” while in a presidential vehicle would be proven not true.

Trump’s statement comes as the National Archives is asking the Secret Service to investigate the deletion of text messages on January 5th and 6th, 2021. January 6th was the day the U.S. Capitol was attacked.

The House committee investigating the riot has issued a subpoena, demanding the Secret Service provide texts and other records related to January 6th.