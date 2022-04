Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to make an appearance in Austin next month. Trump will headline the American Freedom Tour’s stop on May 14th.

The event comes ten-days before the state’s primary runoffs, in which Attorney General Ken Paxton and several other Trump-backed candidates are running.

Donald Trump Junior and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will also speak at the political event, among others. The event’s location hasn’t been announced yet. Tickets start at nine-dollars.