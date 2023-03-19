Trump To Hold First 2024 Campaign Rally In Texas

Former president Donald Trump is choosing Texas for the first rally of his 2024 campaign. Trump will begin his re-election bid at the Waco Regional Airport next Saturday, just days after he’s predicting he’ll be arrested on charges out of Manhattan.

The former president wasted no time announcing that he was seeking another term, declaring his candidacy one week after last year’s midterms. Trump is expected to face the most opposition from Ron DeSantis in next year’s Republican primary, although the Florida governor has yet to confirm he’s running.