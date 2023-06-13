Trump To Return To Bedminster Following Arraignment On Federal Charges

Former President Donald Trump sits at the defense table with his legal team in a Manhattan court, Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in New York. Trump is appearing in court on charges related to falsifying business records in a hush money investigation, the first president ever to be charged with a crime. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, Pool)

Former President Donald Trump is expected to be back in New Jersey later today following his historic arraignment on federal charges in Florida.

Trump was indicted on felony counts connected to the handling of classified documents where Trump allegedly stored classified information at his Mar-a-Lago resort. Trump calls the indictment a witch hunt.

Afterward, he’ll be flying back to his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey where the GOP presidential candidate will give remarks and will host a campaign fundraiser.