Trump To Senate: Vote ‘Without Delay’ On His High Court Pick

(AP) — President Donald Trump is urging the Republican-run Senate to consider “without delay” his upcoming nomination to fill the Supreme Court seat vacated by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg just six weeks before the election. Trump is making his view known in a tweet Saturday, the day after Ginsburg died. He says, “We were put in this position of power and importance to make decisions for the people who so proudly elected us.” He says the “most important” decision “has long been considered to be the selection of United States Supreme Court Justices. We have this obligation, without delay!”