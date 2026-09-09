President Trump is set to speak both nights of the Republican National Committee’s first-ever midterm convention in Dallas. Trump, who was already set to deliver tonight’s keynote speech, will also deliver the closing address on tomorrow’s night two. Vice President Vance will headline the second night’s keynote.

The program features more than a hundred items, including a showcase of candidates in key swing districts and sessions on banning stock trades by lawmakers, federal immigration enforcement, and contrasts between Republican and Democratic policy agendas.