Trump To Visit The Rio Grande Valley Tuesday

President Trump is scheduled to come to the Rio Grande Valley Tuesday as part of a week-long effort to highlight his administration’s accomplishments before he leaves office January 20th.

Air Force One reportedly will land at Valley International Airport in Harlingen. President Trump is then scheduled to go to Alamo to mark the completion of 400 miles of his border wall and to talk about his administration’s reforms of what it has called a broken immigration system. Trump is also expected to meet with local border security leaders.

Trump’s visit to the Valley comes as calls increase among members of Congress to impeach him or remove him via the 25th Amendment amid accusations he helped incite the deadly assault on the U.S. Capitol by pro-Trump extremists.