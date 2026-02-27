(Corpus Christi, TX) — President Trump is heading to the Lone Star State on Friday, the latest stop in his “affordability” tour. The President will be in Corpus Christi, Texas to give what’s being billed as a energy and economy focused speech, right on the heels of his State of the Union address. Trump’s visit comes before the state’s Republican Senate primary next week. Trump has not endorsed anyone yet in the three-way race between incumbent Senator John Cornyn, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and Represenative Wesley Hunt.