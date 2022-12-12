Trump: Turned Down Russian Deal To Free Ex-Marine Whelan

Former President Donald Trump says he turned down a Kremlin deal to free former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan.

Russia has detained the 52-year-old Whelan since 2018, accusing him of spying, which he denies. Trump wrote on his Truth Social media platform yesterday that Moscow offered to free Whelan in exchange for the U.S. releasing convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout. Trump refused.

The Biden administration exchanged Bout late last week for WNBA star Brittney Griner, who’d been detained in Russia for nearly ten months.