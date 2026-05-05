President Trump says the U.S. has taken out seven small Iranian ships. Earlier Monday U.S. Central Command leader Admiral Brad Cooper said the military destroyed several vessels that fired on U.S. warships in the Strait of Hormuz.

Cooper added that he “strongly advised” Iran to steer clear of U.S. forces during Project Freedom, the new effort U.S. forces launched to wrestle away control of the strait from Iran. Cooper says the U.S. has cleared an “effective pathway” through Iran’s mines for commercial ships to travel.