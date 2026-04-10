President Trump says that U.S. warships are being reloaded with the “best ammunition” in case peace talks with Iran fail.

In an interview with the New York Post Friday, Trump added “And if we don’t have a deal, we will be using them, and we will be using them very effectively.” When asked about the prospects for the upcoming peace talks, Trump said, “We’re going to find out in about 24 hours. We’re going to know soon.” His comments come as Vice President JD Vance is en route to Pakistan to head-up the talks with Iran which begin this weekend.

NBC News reports only 19 vessels have gone through the Strait of Hormuz since the ceasefire was announced. In a new Truth Social post, Trump warned Iran again to open the strait, without charging tolls.