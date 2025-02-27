Trump, UK PM Hold Joint News Conference

President Trump says a lot of progress is being made to end the Russia-Ukraine war.

Speaking at a joint news conference with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Trump said the groundwork is being laid for a ceasefire deal between the two sides. He said the U.S. will be reimbursed for providing defense funds for Ukraine and cited the minerals deal he made with Ukrainian President Zelensky.

The President said his administration has made historic progress when it comes to creating peace around the world.