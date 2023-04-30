Trump Ups Competition With DeSantis In Planning Trip To Iowa

(AP) — The competition between Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis is intensifying as the former president is scheduling a return trip to Iowa on the same day that the Florida governor was already going to be there.

The state kicks off the Republican contest for the White House. DeSantis is slated to headline Iowa Rep. Randy Feenstra’s annual summer fundraiser in northwest Iowa on May 13 and is expected to speak at a party fundraiser later that evening in Cedar Rapids.

A Trump campaign official says the former president now plans to be in Iowa on the same day to headline an organizing rally at a park in downtown Des Moines.