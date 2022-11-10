NATIONAL

Trump Urged To Delay 2024 Launch After GOP's Uneven Election

Former President Donald Trump takes the stage to speak at Mar-a-lago on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

(AP) — It was supposed to be a red wave that former President Donald Trump could triumphantly ride to the GOP nomination as he prepares to launch another White House run. Instead, Tuesday night’s disappointing results for Republicans are raising new questions about Trump’s appeal and the future of a party that has fully embraced him, seemingly at its peril, while at the same time giving new momentum to his most potent potential rival. Indeed, some allies were calling on Trump Wednesday to delay his planned announcement, saying the full focus needs to be a runoff election in Georgia that could again determine control of the Senate.

 

