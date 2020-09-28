Trump Vows Quick Court Vote, Biden Urges Delay For Nov. 3

(AP) — President Donald Trump says confirmation of his Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett will go “quickly,” while his Democratic rival, Joe Biden, is imploring the Senate to delay voting on her nomination until after the Nov. 3 election to “let the people decide.” Trump’s announcement of Barrett for the seat held by the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is launching a high-stakes, fast-track election season fight over confirmation of a conservative judge who is expected to shift the court rightward as it reviews health care, abortion access and other hot-button issues. Biden urged his former colleagues in the Senate to “take a step back from the brink.”