NATIONAL

Trump Vows Quick Court Vote, Biden Urges Delay For Nov. 3

By 38 views
0
President Donald Trump walks with Judge Amy Coney Barrett to a news conference to announce Barrett as his nominee to the Supreme Court, in the Rose Garden at the White House, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

(AP) — President Donald Trump says confirmation of his Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett will go “quickly,” while his Democratic rival, Joe Biden, is imploring the Senate to delay voting on her nomination until after the Nov. 3 election to “let the people decide.” Trump’s announcement of Barrett for the seat held by the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is launching a high-stakes, fast-track election season fight over confirmation of a conservative judge who is expected to shift the court rightward as it reviews health care, abortion access and other hot-button issues. Biden urged his former colleagues in the Senate to “take a step back from the brink.”

 

Governor Abbot Annouces CARES Act Funding For Preventing Home Evictions

Previous article

Hidalgo County Lifts Curfew, Extends Other Parts Of COVID-19 Emergency Order

Next article

You may also like

More in NATIONAL